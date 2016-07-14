FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brexit imperils European Unified Patent Court - experts
July 14, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

Brexit imperils European Unified Patent Court - experts

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Britain’s stunning vote to leave the European Union rattled global markets and caused companies to reconsider their presence and investment in the country. It could also doom a decades-long effort to set up a Europe-wide system for patent enforcement mere months from its launch, scholars and attorneys said.

After fraught negotiations that lasted years, the so-called Unified Patent Court is slated to open next May, with one of its main divisions in London. Proponents say the court would give companies a more convenient, centralized place to enforce their patents in Europe, instead of having to litigate in each country individually, saving time and money and avoiding conflicting judgments.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29yYy1r

