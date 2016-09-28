Broadcom cannot disqualify former law firm from suit against customers

Semiconductor chip maker Broadcom Ltd has lost a bid to bar its former law firm from representing a Texas patent licensor that is now suing several of its customers for infringement.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Wilmington, Delaware said Monday that the firm, McAndrews Held & Malloy, violated professional conduct rules because the work it did for Broadcom was substantially related to its work for the licensor, TQ Delta LLC. Nevertheless, Andrews declined to disqualify the firm, ruling that Broadcom did not prove it would be unfairly harmed, while removing McAndrews would prejudice TQ Delta at this stage of the proceedings.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dqQsyp