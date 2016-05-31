FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caltech sues Apple, Broadcom over Wi-Fi patents
May 31, 2016 / 11:01 PM / a year ago

Caltech sues Apple, Broadcom over Wi-Fi patents

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

The California Institute of Technology has sued Apple Inc and Broadcom Ltd, alleging the companies swiped digital technology developed by one of its professors that speeds up the transmission of Wi-Fi signals for their chips and mobile devices.

Apple and Broadcom, one of the iPhone maker’s suppliers, are liable for sales of Broadcom’s products and Apple devices that infringe the patents, Caltech said in the complaint filed Thursday by its attorneys at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TPcnhb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
