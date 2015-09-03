FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Capital One wins again against Intellectual Ventures patents
September 3, 2015 / 9:22 PM / 2 years ago

Capital One wins again against Intellectual Ventures patents

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The increasingly aggressive litigation strategy of Intellectual Ventures, one of the world’s biggest patent owners, took another hit on Wednesday as a U.S. court canceled two of its patents in a dispute with Capital One Financial Corp.

U.S. District Judge Paul Grimm in Greenbelt, Maryland, agreed with Capital One’s attorneys from Latham & Watkins that the two patents related to business data processing were merely abstract ideas and could not be patented. He overturned the findings of a special master, who had previously recommended that the patents be found valid.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JRgFcr

