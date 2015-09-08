FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Capital One wins yet another patent infringement case
September 8, 2015 / 12:08 PM / 2 years ago

Capital One wins yet another patent infringement case

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld the cancellation of a patent used to sue Capital One Financial Corp in yet another victory for the bank over companies that have accused it of infringement.

A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit unanimously found in favor of Capital One and its attorney Robert Angle of Troutman Sanders that the patent, held by Media Rights Technologies Inc, was too vague and should never have been patented in the first place.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LhdXhA (Reporting by Andrew Chung)

