8 months ago
Capitol Records asks high court to nix DMCA ruling
#Westlaw News
December 20, 2016 / 11:59 AM / 8 months ago

Capitol Records asks high court to nix DMCA ruling

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Capitol Records and several Sony Corp units have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn an appellate ruling that protects video-sharing websites like Vimeo, YouTube, Google and Facebook when users upload older music that's protected by state copyright laws.

In a petition for certiorari filed Thursday by Carter Phillips of Sidley Austin, Capitol and the other labels told the justices that the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stripped recording artists and studios of their rights, frustrated the will of Congress and encouraged forum-shopping when it ruled in June that the safe-harbor provisions of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) cover sound recordings made before 1972.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h5HKoM

