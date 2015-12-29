Jaguar wins attorneys' fees in 'baseless' patent dispute

A patent holding company that sued Jaguar Land Rover must pay the carmaker’s attorneys’ fees and costs for pursuing an “objectively baseless” case, a Delaware federal judge has ruled.

After invalidating Vehicle Interface Technologies’ patent claims in January, U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday agreed with Jaguar and its attorneys from Latham & Watkins that the case is “exceptional,” which allows fees and costs to be paid to the winner in a patent case.

