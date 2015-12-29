FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jaguar wins attorneys' fees in 'baseless' patent dispute
December 29, 2015 / 10:37 PM / 2 years ago

Jaguar wins attorneys' fees in 'baseless' patent dispute

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A patent holding company that sued Jaguar Land Rover must pay the carmaker’s attorneys’ fees and costs for pursuing an “objectively baseless” case, a Delaware federal judge has ruled.

After invalidating Vehicle Interface Technologies’ patent claims in January, U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday agreed with Jaguar and its attorneys from Latham & Watkins that the case is “exceptional,” which allows fees and costs to be paid to the winner in a patent case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UfByoA

