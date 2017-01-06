FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Judge orders jury trial for Star Trek copyright suit
#Westlaw News
January 6, 2017 / 1:15 AM / 8 months ago

Judge orders jury trial for Star Trek copyright suit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Los Angeles has said CBS Studios and Paramount Pictures must take their copyright battle against a Star Trek superfan to trial, but agreed that the defendant cannot claim his million-dollar spinoff project and promotional videos constitute fair use under the Copyright Act.

In a ruling released Wednesday, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner denied both sides' motions for summary judgment, saying a jury must decide whether Alec Peters' movie script and videos are substantially similar to the copyrighted Star Trek television series and motion pictures. The case is scheduled for trial on Jan. 31.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hY6tf7

