a year ago
Acacia wins $22 mln against Apple in Texas patent case
#Westlaw News
September 15, 2016 / 9:36 PM / a year ago

Acacia wins $22 mln against Apple in Texas patent case

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Apple Inc must pay a subsidiary of Acacia Research Corp, a large patent licensing company, $22.1 million after a federal jury in Tyler, Texas on Wednesday found that it had willfully infringed a cellular network-related patent.

The jury also said that Apple did not prove that the patent was invalid. A finding of willfulness allows the presiding judge, U.S. Magistrate Judge Nicole Mitchell, to boost damages by up to three times, at her discretion.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cdsJQO

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
