Cisco wins chance to trim $16 mln patent payout to Australian research agency
December 4, 2015 / 12:48 AM / 2 years ago

Cisco wins chance to trim $16 mln patent payout to Australian research agency

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Dec 3 -

The more than $16 million that Cisco Systems Inc was ordered to pay to Australia’s national science agency for infringing a wifi patent is too high because a Delaware judge’s damages award did not account for the patent’s adoption as an international standard, a U.S. appeals court said on Thursday.

Cisco and its lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis were correct in arguing that the lower court judge wrongly calculated the damages figure by not excluding the value the patent accrued by being declared a standard essential patent, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit unanimously ruled on Thursday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PBZZy8

