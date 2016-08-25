Judge pauses Arista antitrust case against Cisco

A federal judge has put on hold an antitrust case filed by Arista Networks Inc against rival Cisco Systems Inc, saying that Arista has not shown a delay would allow Cisco to perpetuate its "monopoly power" over consumers and competitors.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose, California on Tuesday granted a request by Cisco, represented by Desmarais and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, to stay the case for four months, until a trial in Cisco's copyright and patent infringement suit against Arista, set for November, is complete.

