a year ago
Judge pauses Arista antitrust case against Cisco
#Westlaw News
August 25, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

Judge pauses Arista antitrust case against Cisco

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A federal judge has put on hold an antitrust case filed by Arista Networks Inc against rival Cisco Systems Inc, saying that Arista has not shown a delay would allow Cisco to perpetuate its "monopoly power" over consumers and competitors.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose, California on Tuesday granted a request by Cisco, represented by Desmarais and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, to stay the case for four months, until a trial in Cisco's copyright and patent infringement suit against Arista, set for November, is complete.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2biHzUg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
