a year ago
Cisco tells International Trade Commission Arista flouting its orders
August 30, 2016 / 10:21 PM / a year ago

Cisco tells International Trade Commission Arista flouting its orders

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Cisco Systems Inc accused Arista Networks Inc of violating a cease and desist order imposed by the U.S. International Trade Commission and claimed the company's redesigned ethernet switches continue to infringe its patents in a new complaint.

The complaint, filed with the commission on Friday through Cisco's attorneys at Kirkland & Ellis, seeks to enforce the Aug. 23 cease and desist order prohibiting the sale of Arista's network devices that violate Cisco's patents.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
