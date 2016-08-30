Cisco tells International Trade Commission Arista flouting its orders

Cisco Systems Inc accused Arista Networks Inc of violating a cease and desist order imposed by the U.S. International Trade Commission and claimed the company's redesigned ethernet switches continue to infringe its patents in a new complaint.

The complaint, filed with the commission on Friday through Cisco's attorneys at Kirkland & Ellis, seeks to enforce the Aug. 23 cease and desist order prohibiting the sale of Arista's network devices that violate Cisco's patents.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bQsfil