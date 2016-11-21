Cisco, Arista set to face off at copyright and patent trial

Networking equipment giant Cisco Systems Inc is set to confront fast-growing rival Arista Networks Inc at a copyright and patent trial that kicks off Monday in a California federal court.

The trial, expected to last roughly three weeks before U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose, is just one front in a sprawling years-long legal fight playing out between the California-based companies, which compete fiercely to sell ethernet switches to connect computers, servers and other devices, forming networks.

