9 months ago
Cisco, Arista set to face off at copyright and patent trial
November 21, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 9 months ago

Cisco, Arista set to face off at copyright and patent trial

Eric M. Johnson

1 Min Read

Networking equipment giant Cisco Systems Inc is set to confront fast-growing rival Arista Networks Inc at a copyright and patent trial that kicks off Monday in a California federal court.

The trial, expected to last roughly three weeks before U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose, is just one front in a sprawling years-long legal fight playing out between the California-based companies, which compete fiercely to sell ethernet switches to connect computers, servers and other devices, forming networks.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gBvfTH

