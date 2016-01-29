FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commil scolds Federal Circuit for wasting time, resources after Cisco wins again
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 29, 2016 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

Commil scolds Federal Circuit for wasting time, resources after Cisco wins again

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Jan 29 -

A patent holder in a years-long fight with Cisco Systems Inc has scolded a U.S. appeals court for wasting time and money ruling on an issue that was eventually reversed by the U.S. Supreme Court, only to later throw out the case on completely different grounds.

Commil USA LLC said last month’s decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit clearing Cisco of infringement should have been made years ago when the case was first up at the court, “thereby mooting the Supreme Court appeal and avoiding the expenditure of vast time and resources of both parties and the Supreme Court.” It made the statement in a petition Wednesday by its attorney Leslie Payne of Heim Payne & Chorush asking the Federal Circuit to rehear the case en banc.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/20aMxHa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.