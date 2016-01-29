Commil scolds Federal Circuit for wasting time, resources after Cisco wins again

Jan 29 -

A patent holder in a years-long fight with Cisco Systems Inc has scolded a U.S. appeals court for wasting time and money ruling on an issue that was eventually reversed by the U.S. Supreme Court, only to later throw out the case on completely different grounds.

Commil USA LLC said last month’s decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit clearing Cisco of infringement should have been made years ago when the case was first up at the court, “thereby mooting the Supreme Court appeal and avoiding the expenditure of vast time and resources of both parties and the Supreme Court.” It made the statement in a petition Wednesday by its attorney Leslie Payne of Heim Payne & Chorush asking the Federal Circuit to rehear the case en banc.

