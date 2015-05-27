Scalia says Cisco ruling by high court will increase power of 'patent trolls'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, no stranger to speaking his mind both from the bench and in his opinions, used the derogatory term “patent trolls” in a strongly-worded dissent on Tuesday, saying the controversial entities have been handed a victory by the majority’s opinion in a case involving Cisco Systems Inc.

Scalia said the court’s 6-2 decision to throw out a U.S. appeals court ruling in favor of Cisco that held that a mere belief that a patent was invalid could be a defense to induced infringement “increases the in terrorem power of patent trolls.”

