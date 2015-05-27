FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scalia says Cisco ruling by high court will increase power of 'patent trolls'
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 27, 2015 / 10:58 AM / 2 years ago

Scalia says Cisco ruling by high court will increase power of 'patent trolls'

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, no stranger to speaking his mind both from the bench and in his opinions, used the derogatory term “patent trolls” in a strongly-worded dissent on Tuesday, saying the controversial entities have been handed a victory by the majority’s opinion in a case involving Cisco Systems Inc.

Scalia said the court’s 6-2 decision to throw out a U.S. appeals court ruling in favor of Cisco that held that a mere belief that a patent was invalid could be a defense to induced infringement “increases the in terrorem power of patent trolls.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KzrK7z

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.