Cisco fights to limit damages after $24 mln patent verdict

Networking equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc has asked a federal judge not to triple the $24 million in damages it already owes for willfully infringing a California research institute's patents, arguing that it acted in good faith.

In court papers unsealed on Friday opposing SRI International Inc's request for enhanced damages in the case, Cisco and its attorneys from Kirkland & Ellis said its defenses at trial were reasonable and prove it did not act "in any way akin to a 'pirate' or an 'egregious' infringer."

