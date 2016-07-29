FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Citigroup tries to stop AT&T from saying 'thanks' to loyal customers
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 29, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Citigroup tries to stop AT&T from saying 'thanks' to loyal customers

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Its name may reflect one of the most common expressions used around the world, but the distinctiveness of Citigroup Inc's "ThankYou" customer loyalty program is in jeopardy now that AT&T Inc has launched its own rewards system that looks and sounds too similar, the bank told a Manhattan federal judge on Thursday.

At a hearing on Citigroup's request to stop AT&T from using "AT&T thanks" for a program that offers its customers movie passes and other perks, Morgan Lewis & Bockius partner Kevin Fee, the bank's attorney, said consumers will be confused between the two, the threshold for a finding of trademark infringement under federal law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2amEG1w

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.