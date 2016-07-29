Citigroup tries to stop AT&T from saying 'thanks' to loyal customers

Its name may reflect one of the most common expressions used around the world, but the distinctiveness of Citigroup Inc's "ThankYou" customer loyalty program is in jeopardy now that AT&T Inc has launched its own rewards system that looks and sounds too similar, the bank told a Manhattan federal judge on Thursday.

At a hearing on Citigroup's request to stop AT&T from using "AT&T thanks" for a program that offers its customers movie passes and other perks, Morgan Lewis & Bockius partner Kevin Fee, the bank's attorney, said consumers will be confused between the two, the threshold for a finding of trademark infringement under federal law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2amEG1w