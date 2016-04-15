FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coachella organizers sue event company for trademark infringement
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 15, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Coachella organizers sue event company for trademark infringement

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

On the eve of the opening weekend of the Coachella Music Festival in the southern California desert, its organizers have filed a trademark infringement suit against a Los Angeles-based events company for offering to sell backstage passes to the event.

The suit, filed by attorneys at Tucker & Ellis, seeks an injunction and damages against Particle LLC, its founder Denise Kozlowski and as many as 20 unknown defendants who may have transferred their duly-authorized backstage passes to her. Unlike tickets, backstage passes are security documents that are never sold and are void if transferred, according to the lawsuit by Coachella Music Festival and Goldenvoice LLC, a division of AEG Live.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VpoJfe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.