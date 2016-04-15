Coachella organizers sue event company for trademark infringement

On the eve of the opening weekend of the Coachella Music Festival in the southern California desert, its organizers have filed a trademark infringement suit against a Los Angeles-based events company for offering to sell backstage passes to the event.

The suit, filed by attorneys at Tucker & Ellis, seeks an injunction and damages against Particle LLC, its founder Denise Kozlowski and as many as 20 unknown defendants who may have transferred their duly-authorized backstage passes to her. Unlike tickets, backstage passes are security documents that are never sold and are void if transferred, according to the lawsuit by Coachella Music Festival and Goldenvoice LLC, a division of AEG Live.

