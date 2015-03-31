Justices appear unsure of 'good faith belief' patent defense

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared both hesitant to overturn a federal appeals court ruling that created a new defense to patent infringement and also concerned about how that defense might allow infringers to escape liability.

The nine justices heard about 75 minutes of oral arguments in a case involving Israeli patent owner Commil USA and San Jose, California-based networking equipment giant Cisco Systems, Inc.

