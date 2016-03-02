FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commil denied Federal Circuit rehearing in patent loss to Cisco
#Westlaw News
March 2, 2016 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

Commil denied Federal Circuit rehearing in patent loss to Cisco

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

By Andrew Chung

After eight years of litigation, which included a trip to the U.S. Supreme Court, patent licensor Commil USA LLC on Tuesday lost a bid to have a U.S. appeals court reconsider its patent infringement case against network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled in December that Cisco did not directly or indirectly infringe Commil’s patent on a way to help spread WiFi signals over a large area.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/24APJeT

