Commil denied Federal Circuit rehearing in patent loss to Cisco

By Andrew Chung

After eight years of litigation, which included a trip to the U.S. Supreme Court, patent licensor Commil USA LLC on Tuesday lost a bid to have a U.S. appeals court reconsider its patent infringement case against network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled in December that Cisco did not directly or indirectly infringe Commil’s patent on a way to help spread WiFi signals over a large area.

