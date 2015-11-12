After patent trial loss to Google, antipiracy firm sets sights on Apple

Apple Inc, which helped move consumer listening and movie-watching habits into the digital age, will defend against allegations it used another company’s technology to combat piracy of that media content in its phones and computers, in a trial set to begin Thursday.

ContentGuard Holdings’ attorney Samuel Baxter of McKool Smith told potential jurors in federal court in Marshall, Texas, on Monday that Apple infringes five of the company’s patents on digital rights management (DRM) and that it is seeking more than $900 million in damages. The figure is so high, he said, because Apple sells a large number of iPhones, iPads and computers.

