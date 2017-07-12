FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple, Google win appeals in antipiracy patent cases
July 12, 2017 / 10:10 PM / in a few seconds

Apple, Google win appeals in antipiracy patent cases

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday declined to grant new trials to a company partially owned by patent management company Pendrell Corp after juries rejected its patent infringement lawsuits against Apple Inc and Google Inc over antipiracy software.

The U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington ruled against ContentGuard Holdings Inc, which argued a federal judge in Marshall, Texas, construed too narrowly the meaning of the claim "usage rights," which lay at the heart of both cases.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tgae1P

