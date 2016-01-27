After $25 mln smackdown, Cox still infringing copyrights, BMG claims

Despite a $25 million rebuke by a federal jury in December for contributing to piracy on its Internet service, Cox Communications has not learned its lesson, music publisher BMG Rights Management told a U.S. judge on Tuesday.

BMG said Cox’s network continues to be used by its customers for massive copyright infringement, undermining BMG’s music sales. In a motion filed by its attorneys at Steptoe & Johnson, the company asked U.S. District Judge Liam O‘Grady in Alexandria, Virginia, to grant a permanent injunction to force Cox to stop the illegal file sharing.

