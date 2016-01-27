FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
After $25 mln smackdown, Cox still infringing copyrights, BMG claims
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 27, 2016 / 10:53 PM / 2 years ago

After $25 mln smackdown, Cox still infringing copyrights, BMG claims

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Despite a $25 million rebuke by a federal jury in December for contributing to piracy on its Internet service, Cox Communications has not learned its lesson, music publisher BMG Rights Management told a U.S. judge on Tuesday.

BMG said Cox’s network continues to be used by its customers for massive copyright infringement, undermining BMG’s music sales. In a motion filed by its attorneys at Steptoe & Johnson, the company asked U.S. District Judge Liam O‘Grady in Alexandria, Virginia, to grant a permanent injunction to force Cox to stop the illegal file sharing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PFBMaV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.