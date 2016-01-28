Task force recommends copyright law changes to rein in 'excessive' awards

Jan 28 -

U.S. copyright law may be leading to excessive and inconsistent penalties for infringers and should be amended, a Department of Commerce task force said on Thursday.

Damages set out in the Copyright Act can run as high as $30,000 for each infringed work, or $150,000 if the violation was willful. In a new White Paper, the Internet Policy Task Force suggested changes to the statute to give judges and juries more guidance in assessing statutory damages, and the discretion to lower awards.

