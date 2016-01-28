FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Task force recommends copyright law changes to rein in 'excessive' awards
January 28, 2016 / 11:54 PM / 2 years ago

Task force recommends copyright law changes to rein in 'excessive' awards

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Jan 28 -

U.S. copyright law may be leading to excessive and inconsistent penalties for infringers and should be amended, a Department of Commerce task force said on Thursday.

Damages set out in the Copyright Act can run as high as $30,000 for each infringed work, or $150,000 if the violation was willful. In a new White Paper, the Internet Policy Task Force suggested changes to the statute to give judges and juries more guidance in assessing statutory damages, and the discretion to lower awards.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1P0MS4E

