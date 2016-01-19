FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supreme Court to examine fee awards in copyright cases
January 19, 2016 / 11:48 PM / 2 years ago

Supreme Court to examine fee awards in copyright cases

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review how lower courts award attorneys’ fees in copyright infringement cases, taking up a Thai bookseller’s dispute with publisher John Wiley & Sons for a second time.

The high court on Friday granted certiorari in the case of Supap Kirtsaeng, represented by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, who said he’d been unfairly denied fees solely because of where the case was heard, despite fending off Wiley’s copyright claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SvjXvu

