Supreme Court to examine fee awards in copyright cases

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review how lower courts award attorneys’ fees in copyright infringement cases, taking up a Thai bookseller’s dispute with publisher John Wiley & Sons for a second time.

The high court on Friday granted certiorari in the case of Supap Kirtsaeng, represented by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, who said he’d been unfairly denied fees solely because of where the case was heard, despite fending off Wiley’s copyright claims.

