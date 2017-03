Star Athletica LLC v. Varsity Brands Inc is a copyright dispute over cheerleading uniforms. But the case, which the U.S. Supreme Court will decide by the end of June, will also have major implications for the nascent 3D printing industry, says Christopher Buccafusco, a professor of intellectual property at Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in New York.

If the justices make it easier to copyright designs for everyday items like clothing, the revolutionary promise of 3D printing could be undermined, Buccafusco argues.

