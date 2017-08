A federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled Mood Media Corp, the parent of the background music company Muzak, gamed the copyright system to underpay royalties to artists.

Reversing a lower court judge, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said that Mood Media improperly extended a special low royalty rate Congress granted to Muzak to one of its other music services, DMX Music.

