The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit said it would not decide Pandora’s appeal of a 2015 ruling that California's state copyright law gives the members of The Turtles, best known for their 1967 hit "Happy Together," exclusive rights to public performances of their pre-1972 recordings.

