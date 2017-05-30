FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spotify reaches $43.5 million settlement in unpaid royalty class action
May 30, 2017 / 11:37 PM / 3 months ago

Spotify reaches $43.5 million settlement in unpaid royalty class action

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Music streaming service Spotify agreed on Friday to pay more than $43 million to settle a proposed class action alleging it failed to pay royalties for some of the songs it makes available to users.

Lawyers at Susman Godfrey and Gradstein & Marzano, who represent a class of copyright owners, announced the details of the settlement in a court filing on Friday. According to the filing, Spotify will establish a $43.45 million fund to compensate class members for past streaming or downloads of their compositions. The company also agreed to pay royalties for future streaming of songs calculated at a statutory rate.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rlzVAO

