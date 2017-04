The record label Universal Music Group Inc on Monday defeated a lawsuit alleging it owed royalties to members of the 1970s band Sly Slick & Wicked for a song sampled by pop star Justin Timberlake.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan dismissed claims by the musicians that they co-own with UMG the copyright to their 1973 song "Sho' Nuff." The judge said the group waited too long to sue and is barred by the three-year statute of limitations for copyright actions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2o1WQvE