BMG goes after big fish in copyright trial against Cox
December 1, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

BMG goes after big fish in copyright trial against Cox

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Dec 1 -

With one of its key defenses pulled off the table by a judge, Cox Communications will head to trial on Wednesday against music publisher BMG to try to fend off claims it benefited from its customers’ copyright infringement.

The trial, which will take place in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Liam O‘Grady in Alexandria, Virginia, is being closely watched by the telecom and entertainment industries to see how the music publisher’s unusual strategy of taking on an Internet provider instead of the alleged copyright infringers themselves will fare.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OBQLyC (Reporting by Andrew Chung)

