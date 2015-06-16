Alleged music thieves fight back in piracy case against Cox Communications

(Reuters) - Nearly 50 individuals that music publishers believe have illegally downloaded and shared music have objected to being identified by Cox Communications despite a court order in a case accusing the Internet and cable provider of failing to prevent piracy on its network.

On Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge John Anderson in Alexandria, Virginia, ordered a hearing on the objections for later this month. The lawsuit is being closely watched by the telecom and entertainment industries for the music publishers’ unusual strategy of taking on an Internet provider instead of the alleged copyright infringers themselves.

