FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Sprint patents ruled valid in Cox Communications fight
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 23, 2016 / 10:16 PM / a year ago

Sprint patents ruled valid in Cox Communications fight

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived six Sprint Corp patents at issue in an infringement battle with cable and telephone provider Cox Communications Inc, overturning a Delaware federal judge who had ruled they were too vague to be legally valid.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit agreed with Sprint and its attorneys at Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner that the patents specify how voice calls may be handed off from traditional phone lines to networks like the internet, and should never have been ruled as indefinite.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2db8aFC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.