Sprint patents ruled valid in Cox Communications fight

A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived six Sprint Corp patents at issue in an infringement battle with cable and telephone provider Cox Communications Inc, overturning a Delaware federal judge who had ruled they were too vague to be legally valid.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit agreed with Sprint and its attorneys at Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner that the patents specify how voice calls may be handed off from traditional phone lines to networks like the internet, and should never have been ruled as indefinite.

