Case to Watch: Crowdfunder Gust goes on offense against 'patent troll'

(Reuters) - As the lone holdout from settling with a patent licensing company that sued more than a dozen Internet crowdfunding platforms last January, Gust has now come out swinging, accusing the licensor of knowing its patents would be canceled if ever put to the test.

In a complaint that takes an unusually aggressive stance against a type of patent-focused company that Congress is trying to rein in, Gust and its attorneys at White & Williams call AlphaCap Ventures LLC a “patent troll” that sought quick payments from the crowdfunders before they would realize two major court cases are fatal to its patents.

