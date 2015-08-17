FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Case to Watch: Crowdfunder Gust goes on offense against 'patent troll'
August 17, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Case to Watch: Crowdfunder Gust goes on offense against 'patent troll'

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - As the lone holdout from settling with a patent licensing company that sued more than a dozen Internet crowdfunding platforms last January, Gust has now come out swinging, accusing the licensor of knowing its patents would be canceled if ever put to the test.

In a complaint that takes an unusually aggressive stance against a type of patent-focused company that Congress is trying to rein in, Gust and its attorneys at White & Williams call AlphaCap Ventures LLC a “patent troll” that sought quick payments from the crowdfunders before they would realize two major court cases are fatal to its patents.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Wy91NW

