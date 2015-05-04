Crowdfunders settle with company decried by lobby groups as 'troll'

(Reuters) - A company that tech groups lobbying Congress for patent reform had publicly thrashed as a patent troll engaging in “extortion” against crowdfunders has dropped its lawsuits against the most prominent Internet fundraising platforms.

AlphaCap Ventures LLC dismissed its claims against Kickstarter, Indiegogo, Realty Mogul and two others in the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Texas on Thursday, likely meaning that settlements have been reached with the defendants, although no terms were disclosed in court filings. The companies had asked for several extensions from the court to discuss a “resolution” of the cases.

