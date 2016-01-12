FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Consistent standard for interpreting patents on the line at Supreme Court
January 12, 2016

Consistent standard for interpreting patents on the line at Supreme Court

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Jan 12 -

The Supreme Court on Monday punted on the controversial question of whether the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is correctly conducting a popular review procedure that has led to a large number of canceled patents.

In its petition for certiorari, Cuozzo Speed Technologies LLC, represented by Jeffrey Wall of Sullivan & Cromwell, says the PTO should not be using a broader standard for interpreting patents than district courts, a standard the PTO defends as its longstanding practice.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PU0VLJ

