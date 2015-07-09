FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Federal Circuit declines to reconsider first AIA ruling
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 9, 2015 / 12:22 AM / 2 years ago

Federal Circuit declines to reconsider first AIA ruling

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A sharply divided U.S. appeals court has declined to take another look at a controversial decision that upheld much of how the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office weighs the validity of patents in a heavily used review process, saying any changes to the system should be made by Congress.

In a 6-5 vote, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Wednesday denied a rehearing en banc of a three-judge panel decision from February, dashing the hopes of patent owner Cuozzo Speed Technologies and its attorney John Kasha of Kasha Law to modify the procedures of the federal agency.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1S9Uinn (Reporting by Andrew Chung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.