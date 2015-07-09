Federal Circuit declines to reconsider first AIA ruling

(Reuters) - A sharply divided U.S. appeals court has declined to take another look at a controversial decision that upheld much of how the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office weighs the validity of patents in a heavily used review process, saying any changes to the system should be made by Congress.

In a 6-5 vote, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Wednesday denied a rehearing en banc of a three-judge panel decision from February, dashing the hopes of patent owner Cuozzo Speed Technologies and its attorney John Kasha of Kasha Law to modify the procedures of the federal agency.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1S9Uinn (Reporting by Andrew Chung)