FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 months
Judge declines to declare Daktronics scenery hoist device non-infringing
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 17, 2017 / 9:16 PM / in 3 months

Judge declines to declare Daktronics scenery hoist device non-infringing

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Scoreboard and display equipment maker Daktronics Inc on Wednesday failed to convince a federal judge to declare it had not infringed a another company's patent covering a device used to raise and lower theater scenery.

U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet in Manhattan rejected Brookings, South Dakota-based Daktronics' request that he reconsider his October decision denying the company summary judgment in its patent dispute Olaf Sööt Design LLC.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pXNIJi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.