Judge declines to declare Daktronics scenery hoist device non-infringing

Scoreboard and display equipment maker Daktronics Inc on Wednesday failed to convince a federal judge to declare it had not infringed a another company's patent covering a device used to raise and lower theater scenery.

U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet in Manhattan rejected Brookings, South Dakota-based Daktronics' request that he reconsider his October decision denying the company summary judgment in its patent dispute Olaf Sööt Design LLC.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pXNIJi