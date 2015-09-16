FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Q&A: Jason Bloom on what 'dancing baby' means for copyright owners
September 16, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Q&A: Jason Bloom on what 'dancing baby' means for copyright owners

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - On Monday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals released its highly anticipated ruling in the “dancing baby” case, ruling that copyright owners must now consider whether the use of their content on the Internet is fair under copyright law before sending a takedown notice.

The three-judge appeals panel said that Universal Music Group must face a trial over whether it properly sent a takedown notice over a 2007 video that Stephanie Lenz posted on YouTube of her toddler dancing to a Prince song.

