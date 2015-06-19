FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
After Texas trial, ZTE ordered to pay $31.5 mln to patent holder
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 19, 2015 / 8:02 PM / 2 years ago

After Texas trial, ZTE ordered to pay $31.5 mln to patent holder

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker ZTE Corp’s U.S. subsidiary has been ordered by a jury to pay a patent licensor $31.5 million for infringing two patents.

The verdict on Thursday for DataQuill Ltd and its attorney Parker Folse of Susman Godfrey, following a four-day trial in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, is a setback for the Chinese electronics firm, known for its outspoken views on patent litigation by licensors that do not make products themselves.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NazwTS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.