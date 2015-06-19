After Texas trial, ZTE ordered to pay $31.5 mln to patent holder

(Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker ZTE Corp’s U.S. subsidiary has been ordered by a jury to pay a patent licensor $31.5 million for infringing two patents.

The verdict on Thursday for DataQuill Ltd and its attorney Parker Folse of Susman Godfrey, following a four-day trial in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, is a setback for the Chinese electronics firm, known for its outspoken views on patent litigation by licensors that do not make products themselves.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NazwTS