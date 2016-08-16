Copyright case against R&B artist Jeremih, Universal Music proceeds

A federal judge has refused to narrow a copyright infringement case accusing R&B singer Jeremih of swiping a Danish photographer's image for the album artwork on one of his smash hits.

U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan on Monday denied a motion to dismiss and said the photographer, Alexander Flemming, and his subject, model Louise Rams, can pursue all of their claims against Jeremih, whose real name is Jeremy Felton, and Vivendi SA's Univeral Music Group (UMG).

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2b2y3mA