FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Copyright case against R&B artist Jeremih, Universal Music proceeds
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 16, 2016 / 10:51 PM / a year ago

Copyright case against R&B artist Jeremih, Universal Music proceeds

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A federal judge has refused to narrow a copyright infringement case accusing R&B singer Jeremih of swiping a Danish photographer's image for the album artwork on one of his smash hits.

U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan on Monday denied a motion to dismiss and said the photographer, Alexander Flemming, and his subject, model Louise Rams, can pursue all of their claims against Jeremih, whose real name is Jeremy Felton, and Vivendi SA's Univeral Music Group (UMG).

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2b2y3mA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.