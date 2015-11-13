Appeals court upholds $6.2 mln fine against mapmaker on invalid patent

A Maine-based mapping and navigation device company must pay a $6.2 million fine imposed by a U.S. trade agency even though the patent on which the penalty was based is invalid, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday.

A 2-1 majority of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected an argument by DeLorme that the U.S. International Trade Commission’s fine for its violation of a consent order not to sell satellite communicators that infringe rival BriarTek Inc’s patent should be thrown out now that the relevant parts of the patent have been canceled.

