Appeals court upholds $6.2 mln fine against mapmaker on invalid patent
November 13, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Appeals court upholds $6.2 mln fine against mapmaker on invalid patent

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A Maine-based mapping and navigation device company must pay a $6.2 million fine imposed by a U.S. trade agency even though the patent on which the penalty was based is invalid, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday.

A 2-1 majority of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected an argument by DeLorme that the U.S. International Trade Commission’s fine for its violation of a consent order not to sell satellite communicators that infringe rival BriarTek Inc’s patent should be thrown out now that the relevant parts of the patent have been canceled.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1H04Nuc

