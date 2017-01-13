6th Circuit closes door on Detroit musician's 'Welcome to the D' trademark lawsuit

A Detroit-based musician who holds several trademarks on the phrase "Welcome to The D" can't sue the Detroit Metro Convention Center & Visitors Bureau or its sports commission subsidiary for using the phrase on banners and signs posted in the city during major sporting events, a federal appeals court held on Thursday.

A unanimous panel of the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the organizations' use of the phrase was not covered by trademark law because it was "simply a greeting, welcoming visitors to the city using its common nickname."

