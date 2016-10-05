Canceled 'junk DNA' patent will not get Supreme Court review

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied review of yet another significant case in which a biotechnology patent was canceled for covering a natural process, signaling its intention to let the Federal Circuit continue to shape the law over what is eligible, and what is not, for patenting.

In an order on Monday, the justices denied a petition for certiorari filed in August by Genetic Technologies Ltd, also known as GTG, and its lawyers at Sheridan Ross, seeking to appeal the cancellation of its patent on a practical use for so-called junk DNA.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dR08lt