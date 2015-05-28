FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear 'crisis' is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear 'crisis' is an illusion
May 28, 2015 / 11:13 AM / 2 years ago

Retired partner sues former colleagues over eponymous domain name

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A retired founding partner of a New York law firm is suing his former colleagues for holding on to a web domain associated with his last name, which he says violates an agreement governing his exit from the firm.

Robert Gogick and his attorneys from Locke Lord filed a complaint on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against former partners Michael Byrne and Kevin O‘Neill, their new firm, and office manager Bart Steinhorn, alleging false advertising and cyberpiracy, both Lanham Act violations, as well as breach of contract.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1G2eEyu (Reporting by Andrew Chung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
