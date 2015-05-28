Retired partner sues former colleagues over eponymous domain name

(Reuters) - A retired founding partner of a New York law firm is suing his former colleagues for holding on to a web domain associated with his last name, which he says violates an agreement governing his exit from the firm.

Robert Gogick and his attorneys from Locke Lord filed a complaint on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against former partners Michael Byrne and Kevin O‘Neill, their new firm, and office manager Bart Steinhorn, alleging false advertising and cyberpiracy, both Lanham Act violations, as well as breach of contract.

