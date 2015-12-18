Dow Chemical cannot convince court to rehear patent dispute with rival Nova

Dec 18 -

Dow Chemical Co failed in an attempt to rescue two of its patents from invalidation and salvage $30 million in damages in a decade-long feud with Nova Chemicals Corp when a U.S. appeals court declined to rehear its case on Thursday.

The ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, while a victory for Nova and its attorneys from Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner because it denied full-court review, came with two unusual opinions that appeared to suggest the previous three-judge panel had nonetheless made mistakes in finding Dow’s patents too vague.

