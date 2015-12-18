FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dow Chemical cannot convince court to rehear patent dispute with rival Nova
December 18, 2015 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Dow Chemical cannot convince court to rehear patent dispute with rival Nova

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Dec 18 -

Dow Chemical Co failed in an attempt to rescue two of its patents from invalidation and salvage $30 million in damages in a decade-long feud with Nova Chemicals Corp when a U.S. appeals court declined to rehear its case on Thursday.

The ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, while a victory for Nova and its attorneys from Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner because it denied full-court review, came with two unusual opinions that appeared to suggest the previous three-judge panel had nonetheless made mistakes in finding Dow’s patents too vague.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PcXYHN

