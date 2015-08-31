Dow Chemical plastics patents canceled in fight with rival Nova

(Reuters) - After 10 years of litigation, a patent infringement dispute between Dow Chemical Co and rival Nova Chemicals Corp reached a conclusive milestone on Friday when a U.S. appeals court canceled two Dow patents at the center of the case.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit found in favor of Nova and its attorney Donald Dunner of Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner, that the Dow patents were too vague under a new standard for definiteness outlined by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2014. As a result, the unanimous, three-judge panel overturned $30 million in supplemental damages awarded to Dow.

