Impaired driver test patent not worthy of protection - Federal Circuit

A patent on a way to screen people who are operating planes, trains and automobiles to determine if they are intoxicated, suffering a heart attack, or even psychotic, is too abstract and should never have been granted, a U.S. appeals court said on Monday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected an argument by Vehicle Intelligence and Safety LLC and Kevin Roe, the patent’s inventor and an attorney who represented himself in the appeal, that the patent was valid because it is similar to one the court said was sound in DDR Holdings v. Hotels.com.

