Federal Circuit raps judge who slapped down dronemaker

A federal appeals court on Thursday overturned sanctions imposed on French hobby dronemaker Parrot SA for refusing to comply with a Pennsylvania judge's orders to give up confidential information in a patent infringement case.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said U.S. District Judge Arthur Schwab in Pittsburgh abused his discretion by ordering Parrot to give up its software source code to Taiwanese patent licensor Drone Technologies Inc, and then entering default judgment against Parrot when it refused.

