FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Federal Circuit raps judge who slapped down dronemaker
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 30, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Federal Circuit raps judge who slapped down dronemaker

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday overturned sanctions imposed on French hobby dronemaker Parrot SA for refusing to comply with a Pennsylvania judge's orders to give up confidential information in a patent infringement case.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said U.S. District Judge Arthur Schwab in Pittsburgh abused his discretion by ordering Parrot to give up its software source code to Taiwanese patent licensor Drone Technologies Inc, and then entering default judgment against Parrot when it refused.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2d0QUhR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.