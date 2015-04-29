FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Q&A: Mayer Brown's Brian Nolan on strategy behind drug patent challenges
April 29, 2015

Q&A: Mayer Brown's Brian Nolan on strategy behind drug patent challenges

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Prominent hedge fund manager Kyle Bass’ threat last January to knock out big pharmaceutical companies’ patents has not proved idle.

In recent months, his Coalition for Affordable Drugs has filed petitions for inter partes review of nine drug patents at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The review process was part of a series of reforms brought about by the 2011 America Invents Act, making it faster and easier to challenge patent validity outside of federal courts, and allowing petitions by third parties.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JRVeJU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
